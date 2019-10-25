Two people arrested in relation to 39 dead bodies in a truck in Essex

The man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic in relation to the 39 bodies found in a refrigerator truck in Essex.

The man and woman, both 38, from Warrington, Cheshire, were taken into custody after warrants were executed, Essex Police said.

Detectives are still questioning the truck driver on suspicion of murder.

The victims – 31 men and eight women – are believed to be Chinese.

The bodies were found in a container at an industrial estate in Grays at 01:40 BST on Wednesday.

Police have been given extra time to question driver Mo Robinson, of County Armagh in Northern Ireland, who was arrested on Wednesday.

source bbc