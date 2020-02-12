Two Russian satellites are stalking a US spysat in orbit & the US Space Force is watching…

A U.S. spy satellite is being trailed by two Russian satellites, according to the commander of the U.S. Space Force .

Yesterday (Feb. 10), Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the Space Force chief of space operations, revealed to Time magazine that a pair of Russian satellites have come extremely close, within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of the U.S. spy satellite.

“We view this behavior as unusual and disturbing,” Raymond told Time magazine . “It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space.”

Raymond said that the U.S. government has reached out to Moscow about the close range of the satellites, expressing concern “through diplomatic channels.”

