Two Russian satellites are stalking a US spysat in orbit & the US Space Force is watching…

A U.S. spy satellite is being trailed by two Russian satellites, according to the commander of the U.S. Space Force.
Yesterday (Feb. 10), Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, the Space Force chief of space operations, revealed to Time magazine that a pair of Russian satellites have come extremely close, within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of the U.S. spy satellite.
“We view this behavior as unusual and disturbing,” Raymond told Time magazine. “It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space.”
Raymond said that the U.S. government has reached out to Moscow about the close range of the satellites, expressing concern “through diplomatic channels.”
