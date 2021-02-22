Two, supposedly retired, F-117 Nighthawks stealth aircraft spotted over Los Angeles

A freelance photographer Matt Hartman says that at least two F-117 Nighthawks stealth aircraft were spotted over Los Angeles

According to Matt Hartman, on February 19, two mysterious F-117 Nighthawks stealth aircraft flew together with a U.S. Air Force KC-135R aerial refueling tanker over Los Angeles International Airport.

“Over LAX Airport the U.S. Air Force KC-135R tanker with two F-117 stealth fighter ,C/S KNIGHT01 w/ KNIGHT02 in flight over SoCal……never in my life…have I seen such a AWE moment…I mean …..WOW!!! 02-19-21,” he said on Twitter.

So one day at ⁦@flyLAXairport⁩ I get a tip about something special… I look up ……. USAF KC-135R in-flight w/ 2 F-117 Stealth Fighter’s! Well I guess their NOT re-tired after all?? 02-19-21 2 pic.twitter.com/0ujKIl9Vah — Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) February 21, 2021

The F-117A was developed in response to an Air Force request for an aircraft capable of attacking high value targets without being detected by enemy radar. By the 1970s, new materials and techniques allowed engineers to design an aircraft with radar-evading or stealth qualities. The result was the F-117A, the world’s first operational stealth aircraft.

Read more: Defence-blog