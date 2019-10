A pair of Turkish F-16 fighters violated the national airspace between Lemnos and Lesvos on Monday morning, October 28

Two Turkish F-16s infringed on theAthens FIR at 12:30 without filing a flight plan, flying over the Leipsoi island south of Samos and to the north of Leros at 24,000 feet.

In addition to the F-16s, a Turkish-made CN-235 spy plane flew over the Aegean.