Two women injured after car crashed into protesters in Seattle (video: waring graphic content)

Two women were seriously injured when a vehicle broke through a police barrier into protesters on a freeway overnight in Seattle.

Washington State Patrol said Saturday that the driver of the white Jaguar sedan, a 27-year-old man, is in custody. Police have not offered a motive. One woman is in critical condition and the suspect has been arrested.

also read

“No justice, no booty”: Strippers strike against racism (photos)

Coronavirus – 25 new cases confirmed in Greece

Riots broke out in Seattle after the death of African-American George Floyd during his violent arrest by a white police officer in May in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations by the Black Lives Matter movement are taking place across the United States.