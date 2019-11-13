Two women landed in the ER after using a vacuum to end their periods, according to a nurse’s scary viral tweet

We’re disappointed that we have to bring this to your attention, but at least two women have recently tried to vacuum blood out of their vaginas while on their period, according to a nurse on Twitter (username: @OdesseyT99)

She tweeted this week to remind all of us that this is a horrible idea. The tweet, which, obviously, went viral, read: “Ladies…Please stop using your vacuum hose to end your period early. You’re gonna wind up sucking out a lot more than blood! There were 2 cases of this so far this week and both women had to be admitted. Just…STOP!”

Jennifer Gunter, MD, a gynecologist and author of The Vagina Bible, weighed in on Twitter, asking the nurse, “Was this done as a home abortion?” Another Twitter user commented, “Omg just the thought makes me squirm.” We reacted; the same way.

