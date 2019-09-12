Two-year-old baby kills her mother by accident

A young mother died on her 21st birthday after getting her neck wedged in the closing window of her family’s BMW.

Yulia Sharko was trying to pull her two-year-old daughter from the vehicle through the half-open front seat window.

At this moment, the child pressed the automatic switch closing it – which garrotted her mother, say reports citing law enforcement.

Her husband Artur found the mother-of-two unconscious soon after the freak accident.

He broke the jammed window to release her and pulled her ‘lifeless body’ from the car in the village of Staroe Selo.

The distraught man then called emergency services and she was rushed to hospital.

Yulia, from Žabinka, died eight days after the tragic accident having suffered asphyxia leading to brain damage.

more at dailymail.co.uk