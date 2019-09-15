Tyson Fury beats Otto Wallin in heavyweight bout by unanimous decision (video)

Fury is rumoured to fight Deontay Wilder in the near future in the re-match of their draw

Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) overcame a pair of nasty cuts above his right eye and survived being rocked in a shaky final round to outpoint Sweden’s Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) via unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Although the judges’ scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110 turned out to be wide in Fury’s favour because of his dominant power punching in the second half, the ringside doctor closely monitored a right eye that was initially cut in Round 3 and appeared just a hard punch or two away from forcing the fight to be stopped throughout.

“I am a Gypsy warrior and this is Mexican Independence Day. Come on Mexico!” said Fury, who entered the ring wearing a sombrero while dressed in colours of the Mexican flag. “It was a good performance and I got a good 12 rounds in. Otto Wallin was a tough Swede. Blood, guts, heart and all was shown tonight.”

