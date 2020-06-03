Tyson Fury signs contract to fight Antony Joshua

Frank Warren claimed Tyson Fury has signed his side of the deal to fight Anthony Joshua in an unnamed country.

But the Gypsy King’s promoter admitted his fears that the Brit, 30, does not want to face the Gypsy King, 31, anytime soon.

When asked about the possibility of Fury fighting AJ, Warren said on Good Morning Britain: “Look we’ve got no problem with it.

“We’ve signed an NDA with a country that are hopefully about to make the fight happen.

“I don’t think the other side want it. I’ve got a feeling in my bones that they do not want the fight.”

When asked the same question by GMB host Piers Morgan, Fury admitted he expects to fight Deontay Wilder first.

The Gypsy King snatched the WBC belt from the American in February after he beat him in their rematch.

more at thesun.co.uk

