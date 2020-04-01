It is the logo that the U.S. government will use to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence

The U.S. Embassy launched a Logo expressing solidarity with Greece through #USGreece2021 Logo

The U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt unveiled the #USGreece2021 logo that the U.S. government will use for all its programming in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence and the unbreakable bonds of friendship between our countries.

In launching the #USGreece2021 logo we will use to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence, we express our solidarity with Greece and focus on our common values. As @USAmbPyatt said,“We are in this together.” #covid19 #menoumespiti https://t.co/0MKHL95LCy pic.twitter.com/OXJ5wQa5n1 — U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) April 1, 2020

The 2021 U.S. Embassy logo aims to capture traits that bind our two countries together. Designers at the Athens-based graphic design firm “White” commented, “It glorifies the timeless flame of democracy, independence, and freedom, formed by common elements of the American and Greek flags. The flame celebrates passion, creativity, and continuity, traits that both countries share. The logo is rooted in mutual understanding, union, friendship, and pride. It illustrates the respectful and harmonious relationship between our countries, each playing a role in the other’s struggle for independence.”

The U.S. Embassy in Athens and the Consulate General in Thessaloniki are adhering to the Greek government’s social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have curtailed public engagements. “We will maintain this stance alongside our Greek counterparts in government, business, civil society, education, and many other sectors, and we look forward to a healthy, shared future that will include commemorations of Greece’s bicentennial in 2021”, the Embassy said. As the Ambassador said in his interview with Mega TV, “We are in this together.”

