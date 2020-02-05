U.S Senate acquits President Trump on abuse of power and obstruction

Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict the President on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment Wednesday, marking the inevitable and historic end to a bitterly fought, divisive impeachment trial that will reverberate into the 2020 election and shape Trump’s presidential legacy.

The Senators found the President not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the impeachment articles the House charged Trump with in December. Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict the President on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, joining with all Senate Democrats in a 52-48 not guilty vote.

source cnn.com