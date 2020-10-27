U.S Supreme Court rejects mail-in ballot extension

The U.S Supreme Court ruled on Monday against the extension of mail-in ballots in Wisconsin, saying it could be counted only if they are received by Election Day.

Democrats in the state had requested the court to allow the counting of ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day if they were postmarked by November 3.

The ruling was 5-3, coming just before the Senate voted to add Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The decision is seen as a blow to the plans of the Democratic party to extend the period until after the election day.

