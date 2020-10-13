U.S urges Turkey to stop provocations against Greece

The U.S State Department took a clear stance on Turkey‘s most recent aggression against Greece in the southeast Mediterranean, calling on it to refrain from using military threats, intimidation, and coercion which was not conducive to easing tensions in the region.

The statement issued and posted on the US State Department’s website and Twitter feed by spokesperson Morgan Ortagus read: “The United States deplores Turkey’s October 11 announcement of renewed Turkish survey activity in areas over which Greece asserts jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey’s announcement unilaterally raises tensions in the region and deliberately complicates the resumption of crucial exploratory talks between our NATO Allies Greece and Turkey.

Coercion, threats, intimidation, and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece. Unilateral actions cannot build trust and will not produce enduring solutions.”

The U.S. deplores Turkey’s announcement of renewed Turkish survey activity in areas where Greece also asserts jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean. We strongly urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and allow exploratory talks with Greece. https://t.co/Oc8zyJssj6 — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) October 13, 2020

