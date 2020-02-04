Uber suspends 240 accounts over coronavirus fears

The suspensions happened in Mexico after the customers travelled with two drivers who are suspected to have come into contact with a coronavirus sufferer.

Uber has temporarily suspended 240 accounts in Mexico after the customers traveled with two drivers who are suspected to have come into contact with a coronavirus sufferer.

The individual, who had not been diagnosed, had flown to Mexico City from Los Angeles for two days and used the ride-hailing app before leaving the country.

The accounts were suspended after Uber was asked to search its records of trips made in January by Mexico City health authorities.

As many as 20,671 cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide alongside 426 deaths from the virus. There are no reported cases in Mexico.

source dailymail.co.uk