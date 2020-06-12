UEFA Champions League final to be held on August 23 in Portugal, report says

It will be held at the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon

According to Spanish site “Sport”, the final for the UEFA Champions League is likely to be held in Portugal.

The final date will be fixed, as reports says during a meeting by UEFA top officials on the 17th and the 18th of June.

The media reports emphasises that August 23 is being floated as the most likely day for the Final of Europe’s top club competition to be held, about a week before the big final of the Europa League. The the match will reportedly take place in “Da Luz” of Lisbon.

