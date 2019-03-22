UEFA charges Neymar over his social media outburst

Neymar wrote “Go f**k yourselves!” in a social media comment after the match between Paris St. Germain and Man United

UEFA have charged Brazilian football superstar Neymar for his angry social media comments about the penalty awarded to Manchester United during their Champions League victory over Paris St Germain on 6 March.

In a social media post, the 27-year-old, who missed both legs through injury, wrote: “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f**k yourselves!”

UEFA confirmed in a statement on Friday afternoon that Neymar had been charged under Article 15 (1) (d) of the disciplinary regulations with “insulting/molesting acts against match official (statements made by the player following the above-mentioned match)”. The date for the case to be dealt with has yet to be confirmed.

