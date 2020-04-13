UEFA consider holding all matches in 2-weeks in August in neutral stadia

According to a report by the Spanish network “Cadena Ser”, Europe’s governing body for football UEFA is considering to hold all the remaining matches of the Champions and Europa League competitions within two weeks of August.

also read

PM Mitsotakis announces 400-euro-emergency allowance for the 155,000 long term unemployed

Watch Army Helicopter Disperse Youth Soccer Game Amid Virus Lockdown

This means that over a2-week span in August, the second legs of final 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the finals will be played. UEFA is floating the idea to play all matches behind closed doors and in neutral stadia. The plans will be dependent on the how the Covid-19 pandemic plays out over the immediate future.

The pandemic has seriously harmed football, and Europe’s top body wants to give priority to conclusion of the national leagues until July, in order to later focus on its own competitions.