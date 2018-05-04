UEFA crown Liverpool Champions League winners before final!

Related
It looks like congratulations are in order for Liverpool Football Club, who appear to have wrapped up their sixth Champions League title without even having to play the final.
As per the updated tournament fixture list on UEFA’s official website, the Reds have seemingly been given a goodbye against Real Madrid in the final to be automatically crowned champions of Europe once again. UEFA have since corrected the blunder on their site.
Err… guess congratulations are in order, @LFC? #UEFA pic.twitter.com/ArZ2J30qho
— Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) May 4, 2018