UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagamedov refuses to take Covid-19 test

He urged medics to focus on his sick father’s health instead

UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagamedov reportedly refused to take a coronavirus test and urged medics to focus on his sick father’s health instead.

The UFC champion’s dad, 57, is said to still be in a critical condition after suffering a stroke brought on by Covid-19 complications.

According to RT Sports, doctors offered Khabib a coronavirus test after his dad fell ill.

But the 31-year-old declined and urged them to focus on helping his father recover instead.

The unbeaten Russian star confirmed on Instagram live last month that Abdulmanap was still in a very serious condition.

He said: “He’s in the hospital, he’s in a very serious condition.

“He had heart complications stemming from the virus.

“This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago.

“He’s had surgery again. He’s in a difficult situation, very difficult.”

source thesun.co.uk

also read

Turkish tourism collapses under the pressure of the coronavirus impact

Greek actor Andreas Georgiou poses butt-naked in the woods (photo)