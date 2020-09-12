UFC fighter Conor McGregor arrested after accusations of sexual assault, indecent exposure

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released”

Former UFC and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor was arrested in France Saturday in response to accusations of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, for which a complaint was filed on Sept. 10.

The attempted assault allegedly took place at a bar, according to TMZ, but no other details about the incident have been confirmed. McGregor is being held in custody on the island of Corsica, where he was vacationing, according to reporting from TMZ Sports.

A spokesperson for McGregor said in an email to TheWrap, “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released”.

Audie Attar, chief executive of McGregor’s management firm, Los Angeles-based Paradigm Sports Management, said in a statement provided to TheWrap, “I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday”.

See Also:

Oruc Reis back in Antalya – Greek President Sakellaropoulou in Kastellorizo

Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca vaccine resume

Read more: yahoo