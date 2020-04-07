UFC fights to be held on a private island amid global lockdown, Dana White says! (video)

The UFC boss revealed he was very close to a deal

UFC boss Dana White told TMZ Sports he’s really close to sealing a deal to host UFC fights on a private island — where he would fly in fighters on private planes.

As strange as it might sound, its is real!

Speaking to TMZ, White said he was laser-focused on keeping the business alive during the COVID-19 pandemic — starting with UFC 249 on April 18.

White says the location for that event is still top secret — though he’s locked up the mystery venue where it will take place for 2 months and plans on pumping out fights every week.

But, after that, White says he’s planning to move the Octagon to the island — where he will set up shop and host fights involving massive international fighters.

White says the deal for Fight Island isn’t done yet — but it’s very close. And, no, we don’t know what part of the world it’s in.

White also revealed the rest of the card for UFC 249 … which includes some pretty big fights including Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade and Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Greg Hardy will also be on the card as well as Ray Borg, Jeremy Stephens and more.

source tmz.com

