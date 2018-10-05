UFC: McGregor late at press conference, Khabib leaves

UFC boss Dana White was left red-faced when Khabib Nurmagomedov exited the Las Vegas presser for his fight with Conor McGregor after refusing to wait for the notoriously tardy Irishman, therefore missing his sharp-tongued insults.

Lightweight champion Khabib insisted on staying no more than 15 minutes at the press conference, having been forced to hang on for McGregor in New York City for the previous leg of their media tour, answering questions before lifting his belt to the crowd and leaving.

“Well this is awkward,” said UFC President White, who was powerless except to hold court until McGregor arrived, having now two empty seats on the platform, depriving fans of a face-off between the two fighters.

Before Khabib’s departure, though, the Dagestan native insisted that the “biggest fight in UFC history” is now “personal” for him, having faced a barrage of personal insults from McGregor last time round in New York.

McGregor sauntered into the arena minutes later, offering no apologies for his lack of punctuality and instead blaming traffic created by the buzz of his own presence in Sin City. The challenger wasted no further time, by getting stuck straight into his opponent.

“The traffic is a little heavy. I’m only a couple of minutes late for f**** sake, the little mad backwards c*** he should have stayed. That’s a sign. He doesn’t want to be around me!” the former lightweight and featherweight titleholder bellowed.

read more at rt.com