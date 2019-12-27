UFO sighting in Las Vegas (video)

A UFO sighting in Las Vegas has confused onlookers as the bright orb moved quickly along the hillside while emitting pulsating bright white and blue lights. The man recording the video claimed that the UFO covered an estimated 50 miles in three minutes and was recorded days before Christmas on December 19. This apparent distance travelled would mean the UFO was moving at speeds around 1,000 miles an hour, only slighter slower than a F-35 stealth aircraft.

The author of the video posted the footage on his youtube channel UFOs Over Vegas and also claimed that the aircraft produced “no sound” and that he was close enough that, if it were an aircraft he would have heard it while filming.

more at express.co.uk