UFOs: Where the US states rank for unexplained sightings

Some members of the US Senate have received classified briefings on UFO sightings from the Pentagon

The truth is out there. Extraterrestrials are more likely to visit from the North.

That’s one way, anyway, to interpret the results from a new report on the states with the most unidentified flying object sightings per capita. Washington state topped that list, followed in order by Montana, Vermont, Alaska and Maine.

Or maybe Northerners just believe more.

So much for Roswell, New Mexico, or the lonely Nevada desert. New Mexico came in 8th on the list; Nevada, 13th.

Meanwhile, the states with the fewest UFO sightings per capita — Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama – are all down South.

The list was put together by the analysts and space nerds at internet provider SatelliteInternet.com, which culled data from the National UFO Reporting Center and the U.S. Census, to attract attention in time for World UFO Day on July 2. (Yep, there is such a day.)

It must be pointed out that Washington state, which had about 78 sightings per 100,000 people, is home to the National UFO Reporting Center, a repository for such sightings.

Among them: A California couple reported seeing three red lights in a triangle shape, described as “huge,” low in the sky.

In Orlando, Florida, a person claimed (in all caps) to see “15 STRANGE OVAL LIGHTS ABOVE THE LOW CLOUDS,” south of the city.

