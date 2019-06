Ugandan woman dances with joy after she is given her first ever pair of shoes! (video)

Another woman who was passing by spotted her barefoot and decided to help

This is the heartwarming moment a woman dances with joy after being gifted a pair of shoes.

The Ugandan woman erupts with joy after Laura Grier, who was passing by, spotted her barefoot and decided to help her.

After Ms Grier’s driver gets out of the car and helps her to put the shoes on she lets out a delighted celebration, earning cheers and applause.

The clip was filmed on June 15 in Bwindi National Park in Uganda.

