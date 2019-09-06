UK Ambassador to Athens: EU students in UK will not see changes in tuition fees

She said that the framework on the issue was being hammered out

The British Ambassador to Athens, Kate Smith said that tuition fees for students studying in the UK for the 2020-2021 academic year would not be affected by Brexit.

Speaking at the Chevening Scholarship event, Mrs Smith said “we still do not have the long-awaited response to the permanent framework to be set up”, but noted that all students from European Union countries who are scheduled to commence their studies in the United Kingdom in 2020-21, would have the same tuition and financial support as their British counterparts until they complete their studies.