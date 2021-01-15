UK closes all its borders to contain new Covid-19 strain

The United Kingdom has decided to close all its borders in an effort to protect its citizens from any new strains of the Covid-19 virus that could ‘enter’ the country.

PM Boris Johnson announced the measure will apply to the whole of the United Kingdom. Anyone entering the country will have a coronavirus test up to 72 hours before departure and a special travel form, which will be checked by the airlines.

Travellers will have to stay in quarantine for 10 days and will be confined and not permitted to go out for any reason. They will also undergo a coronavirus test five days after their arrival, which should be negative in order for them to be allowed to go outside.

Law enforcement will be stationed across the country and at the borders to monitor compliance.

The British decision comes after a travel ban from South Africa and Portugal, following new concerns about a new mutation detected in Brazil.

Boris Johnson announced that the number of deaths is steadily increasing, something that is expected next week, as 55,761 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours in the country.

The measures seek to reduce stress on the national health system, as well as the number of deaths.

Meanwhile, the British government is pushing ahead with the implementation of the vaccination plan. So far, 3.2 million citizens have been vaccinated.