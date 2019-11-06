UK Elections 2019: Ex‑Labour ministers fear Corbyn is threat to national security

Other countries could “lessen intelligence co-operation with us” if Mr. Corbyn got into Downing Street, including the “Five Eyes”

The intelligence services and Foreign Office fear that national security would be put at risk if Jeremy Corbyn became prime minister, The Times has been told.

Senior Whitehall insiders say that the flow of information that Britain receives from the “Five Eyes” alliance, which includes the United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, would dry up because of a lack of trust in the Labour leader.

Five Eyes, which dates back to the Second World War, is one of the most comprehensive espionage alliances in history. Information is exchanged freely and there is a high level of trust.

However, the former foreign secretary Jack Straw said that other countries could “lessen intelligence co-operation with us” if Mr. Corbyn got into Downing Street.

