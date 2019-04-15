UK found to be hottest investment destination despite Brexit

May opted to ask for an extension rather than crash out of the bloc

Brexit may be causing all sorts of uncertainty in Britain but it doesn’t seem to be putting off foreign investors.

In a survey on corporate deal-making published Monday, consulting and accounting firm EY says Britain is the top investment destination in the world for the first time in the report’s 10-year history — overtaking the United States, which has held the top spot since 2014.

The pound’s fall since the June 2016 vote to leave the European Union has made British assets cheaper, but Steve Krouskos, a global vice chair at EY, notes Britain also remains an “open environment for foreign investors” even in the midst of the Brexit chaos. That culture, he said, is reinforced by the English language, a skilled workforce, and a strong technology base.

