UK Local elections 2017 results: Labour braced for heavy losses as Conservatives sweep up Ukip seats

The prospect of a Conservative General Election victory increased this morning after local elections showed Labour suffering losses across the country and the Ukip vote collapsing.

Theresa May’s party has made significant gains in Wales and England, just weeks before the country goes to the polls to decide whether Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn takes the keys to Number 10.

Labour is braced for more heavy losses after Jeremy Corbyn’s party and election co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne acknowledged there were “challenges” for the party.

(Click to Enlarge)

Thousands of voters across England, Scotland and Wales went to the polls on Thursday to decide the fate of almost 5,000 council seats and to elect powerful new metro mayors.

Ukip has failed to win a single seat, with the Conservatives picking up support – a trend which would boost Mrs May’s chances of strengthening her grip on power on June 8.

Results, coming just five weeks before the General Election on June 8, are likely to have a major impact on the landscape of British politics with the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and SNP all expected to make gains while Labour is predicted to lose seats.

(Click to Enlarge)

Some 4,851 council seats are being contested with 2,370 up for grabs across 27 county councils, seven unitary authorities and one metropolitan authority in England.

Meanwhile, new metro mayors are set to be elected in six new super-regions with Labour former frontbencher Andy Burnham and the Tory former boss of John Lewis Andy Street among the candidates hoping for victory.

Source