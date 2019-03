Now Britain will only leave the EU after having secured a deal with Brussels

UK MPs have voted to take a ‘no-deal’ Brexit off the table for good as they passed a non-binding amendment to the text of the deal.

The option of a no-deal was ruled out by MPs after an amendment originally tabled by Caroline Spelman passed by a close vote of 312-308.

The Spelman amendment says the House “rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement and a framework for the future relationship.”