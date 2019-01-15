UK PM May’s Brexit plan resoundligly rejected by Parliament

UPD

UK PM Theresa May’s Brexit plan has been defeated by the members of Parliament as 432 voted against and 202 in favour. This was the largest margin of defeat for a government since 1924.

Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no-confidence against May. The motion will be debated on Wedesday.

The UK Parliament is holding a final debate on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal before a vote on the agreement. Theresa May is to take part in the debate.

MPs will have to decide whether the PM’s deal is what the British people voted for in the EU referendum in June 2016. The main sticking point for MPs disgruntled with May’s Brexit deal has been the contentious Irish backstop.

May delayed the vote in an attempt to gain the necessary assurances from Brussels on the backstop, but she failed to secure any legal changes. The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union at 11pm on March 29.