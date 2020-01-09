UK Parliament ratifies Brexit withdrawal deal

The vote means the UK will leave the EU on January 31

The UK parliament has passed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Thursday evening, authorising Britain’s exit from the EU. The vote ends years of wrangling over the initial terms of Britain’s withdrawal.

The Bill was ratified by the members of the House of Commons by 330 votes to 231.

The vote paves the way for Britain to leave the European Union on January 31.

Lawmakers had, on past occasions, repeatedly voted down efforts by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his predecessor Theresa May to secure backing for their Brexit agreements. However, the comfortable 80-seat majority won by Johnson in December’s general election meant it was never in doubt that the bill would be passed this time.

source dw.com