UK Parliament rejects 2nd Brexit referendum – Vote Brexit delay

The motion instructs the May government to request an extension from the EU until June 30

British MPs have voted overwhelmingly – by 334 votes to 85 – to reject a second referendum on leaving the European Union

An amendment, tabled by Independent Group MP Dr Sarah Wollaston, had called for an extension of Article 50 to allow another referendum to take place, but it was defeated by a majority of 249.

Dr Wollaston left the Conservative Party last month to join the pro-Remainer Independent Group.

The British lawmakers voted to delay Brexit beyond deadline day – March 29 – and seek a short extension from Brussels, on the condition MPs support Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice defeated deal by Wednesday of next week.

MPs in the House of Commons voted in favour of the government motion by 412 votes to 202. The motion instructs May’s Tory administration to request from the EU an extension to Article 50 and delay Brexit until June 30 to secure a deal.

source: sputniknews.com