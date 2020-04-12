UK PM Johnson discharged – “It could have gone either way”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it “could have gone either way” as he thanked healthcare workers for saving his life after being discharged from hospital.

Mr Johnson, 55, was taken to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday – 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

He said in a video on Twitter that two nurses stood by his bedside for 48 hours at the most critical time.

Mr Johnson said he had witnessed the “personal courage” of hospital staff who “kept putting themselves in harm’s way, kept risking this deadly virus”.

Downing Street said the PM would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in hospital in the UK was poised to pass 10,000 on Sunday, amid an ongoing row about availability of protective equipment for health care workers.

