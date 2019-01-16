Breaking: UK PM May survives no-confidence vote

The UK government led by Theresa May, has survived a no-confidence vote, put forward by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, after the British parliament had rejected the PM’s Brexit deal, earlier on Tuesday evening.

The no-confidence vote was defeated by 19 votes – the government winning by 325 to 306. It’s a rare positive note for May’s Tory cabinet after the humiliating Brexit defeat.

For Labour, they will now have to consider what move to make next. Their official Brexit policy, decided by members at the conference in September, states that if a general election cannot be forced, then all options should be left on the table, including calling for a second referendum.