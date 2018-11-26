Ukrainian President Poroshenko signs martial law decree

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree imposing martial law after the country’s vessels faced off with Russian ships near Crimea. The measure is expected to last for 60 days and was earlier approved by Ukraine’s Security Council.

Martial law is scheduled to be in place from November 26 to January 26. It still requires final approval from Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. However, the Ukrainian General Staff was already tasked with beginning partial troop mobilization, according to media reports.

The Ukrainian army was put on full combat alert even before the martial law was declared. Rada is expected to vote on the motion later on Monday.

source: rt