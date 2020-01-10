Ultra Luxury hotel Panoptis Escape to open in Mykonos

In May 2020, the new Panoptis Escape hotel in Mykonos is scheduled to open its doors to guests. The hotel belongs to Small Luxury Hotels Of The World group, will open in Mykonos and is located on a mountain overlooking Elia Beach in Mykonos.

It is the latest addition to the Myconian Collection family hotel and boasts a modern architecture adopting a minimalist style and many had crafted items.

The 19 suites at the villas have their own outdoor jacuzzi or infinity pool, while their experienced staff promises all amenities, including a personal chef and butler services to private helicopter and yacht. Overnight starts at £ 617 including breakfast.

source tornosnews.gr