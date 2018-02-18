UN is investigating allegations of use of chemical weapons by Turkey in Afrin

Turkey had done the same back in the early ’80s

A high-ranking UN official has expressed concerns about allegations of attacks with chemical weapons by the Turkish Armed Forces in Afrin.

“There have been several allegations of chlorine attacks in Ghouta at Idlib, but recently in Afrin. We can not yet verify these claims, but if they are confirmed, they will be outrageous and there should be no impunity,” said Steffan De Mistura .

The UN official said they can not confirm the information about gas in Afrin, but the fact that the issue is being investigated is encouraging.

Turkey has denied these allegations.

It will not be the first time that Turkey is accused of using such weapons as they did it again in the early 1980s without any concequences from the international community...