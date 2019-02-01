UN peacekeeping mission to Cyprus extended

The motion also stresses that the current status quo on the island is unsustainable

The work of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) has been extended for 6 months, as a result of a Security Council resolution which was unanimously adopted on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when reunification talks between the two divided halves of the island are at an impasse, following the collapse of talks in July, 2017.

“Resolution 2453” reaffirms the UN’s position on Cyprus, in which the international body urges all sides to renew their commitment to the creation of a federal state. The motion also stresses that the current status quo on the island is unsustainable.

The latest report of the Secretary General on the UN operation in Cyprus notes that the two communities want a peace process that is “more inclusive, transparent and representative of the people.”

