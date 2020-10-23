UN: Permanent cease-fire reached in Libya

The rivals had planned to continue military talks in Geneva until Oct. 24

Warring parties in Libya have reached a permanent cease-fire agreement across the entire country, the United Nations said.

The rivals had planned to continue military talks in Geneva until Oct. 24, one of three tracks being pursued with the aim of ending nearly a decade of conflict in the OPEC member.

Libya has been wracked by violence since a NATO-backed revolt ousted leader Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011. Repeated previous efforts over recent years to broker a lasting agreement between Fayez al-Sarraj’s government and eastern commander Khalifa Haftar had faltered.

“The 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva today culminated in a historic achievement where Libyan parties reached a permanent ceasefire agreement,” according to a statement by the UN Support Mission in Libya. “This achievement marks an important turning point towards achieving peace and stability in Libya.”

A blockade of many of the country’s energy facilities ended last month, and the state energy firm has been ramping up production faster than many analysts expected.

