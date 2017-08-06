UN say leaders need to reflect on the situation created

Following Espen Barth Eide, Stephane Dujarric the Secretary-General’s representative in New York also sent a message to the two leaders in Cyprus repeating that they need to reflect on the situation created, clearly indicating that they would be the ones to decide on the next steps regarding the Cyprus issue.

Stephane Dujarric was asked to confirm Eide’s departure from the position of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus and whether there is a plan by the Secretary-General for his replacement. The spokesman noted that the Norwegian diplomat is currently in Cyprus where he is having several farewell meetings, although there is no official date for his departure.

He added that Eide will continue the preparation of the Report in Oslo, stressing that the two sides are going through a period of reflection. He noted that Eide’s comments on the matter are in line with the UN Secretary-General’s comments in the sense that UN agencies remain at the disposal of the two leaders.

Eide during his farewell reception invited the Cypriots not to give up the dream of a united Cyprus. The Norwegian diplomat, however, has made a meaningful suggestion that there is a “dowry” left behind by the many-month process involved in finding a solution, noting that all the work done over the past two years could be used as a platform on which to build in the future.

The United Nations, according to the outgoing Special Envoy, will not leave Cyprus, but the Cypriots need to know that there is a peace process that can only be Cypriot property. Eide admitted that things are difficult on the Cyprus issue, but he said he is not giving up on the dream.

“I am very, very convinced,” he said, “that the best solution for Cyprus is a united bi-zonal, bi-communal federal Cyprus that is in line with European principles. These are the parameters of the UN, I believe in them, we in the UN at least believe in them”.

Meanwhile, the United Nations have denied information circulating yesterday, according to which the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spahar, referred to the possibility of withdrawing from the island the peacekeeping force of the international organization in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

