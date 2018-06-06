UN won’t propose Cyprus envoy unless parties agree

“We will announce what we need to announce when we feel the situation is ready”

The UN will not propose an envoy, mediator or a negotiator between parties for Cyprus if both parties do not agree to that person, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, has said.

The spokesman had been asked during Monday’s briefing at the UN to clarify statements by Russia’s permanent representative to the UN and President of the UN Security Council Vassily NebenziHe that a special envoy was proposed but nothing would be done “before some things happen politically in Cyprus.”

Dujarric said, “we will announce what we need to announce when we feel the situation is ready”. He went on to say that “Cyprus, as most of the issues we deal with, are delicate and complex. And I’m not going to try to look into the future, say when… if and when we’re going to announce it.”

The UN official said he was not going to “get into whatever discussions” relating to a UN attempt to send an envoy to Cyprus.

The remark referred to Jean-Marie Guéhenno who was rejected on the grounds that he hails from an EU member.

The spokesman was asked whether the UN accept that one of the parties of interest in the Cyprus question now determines that EU members cannot be envoys.

However, he said it is “an obvious answer that the UN will not propose an envoy or a mediator or a negotiator between parties if both parties don’t agree to that person. But on Mr. Guéhenno, I have no specific comment.”

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have given their consent to the request submitted by the UN, for Jane Holl Lute to be sent as Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy for exploratory meetings with the two leaders and the three guarantor powers. The UK and Greece, two of the three guarantor powers (the third being Turkey), have also agreed to Lute’s appointment.

Source: thegreekobserver