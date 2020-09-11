Unbelievable statement by Akar: Greece should shut up, so that it does not become a snack for the interests of others!

A new attack against Greece, but also France, after the unequivocal condemnation of the Turkish provocations by the Euro-Mediterranean Conference, was launched by the Minister of Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar.

“In order to reduce the tension, some people just have to shut up. They do not need to do anything, they just need to be silent”, Akar said, referring once again apart from Greece to the French President Emmanuel Macron, who has repeatedly spoken out in favor of Greece and against Turkey’s illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying that the EU should do the same unanimously.

He continued: “Those who enter into conspiracies against Turkey, as has happened in the past, will suffer the same damage as they did in the past”. He advised Greece to be silent, “so as not to become a snack for the interests of others”.

Earlier today, the Turkish Foreign Ministry went so far as to set conditions to stop provoking. “The elements contained in the final declaration regarding the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue are products of prejudice, unrelated to reality and lack a legal basis”, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement regarding the Euro-Mediterranean Conference in Corsica.