Unbelievable: Helicopter dodges missile at the very last second! (AMAZING VIDEO)

In a shocking video that has gone viral, an anti-tank missile is fired against a Turkish Army UH-60 helicopter.
The helicopter at what seems to be the very last second before impact gets airborne and goes behind a hill.
The missile hits the ground missing the helicopter.
This is either a very experienced pilot or a very lucky pilot.
Or, maybe, both!…
Experienced or just lucky #TAF pilot dodges #ATGM missile heading straight for his Skorsky at the very last minute. #PKK #Turkeypic.twitter.com/PdG4GmZvEu
— ali ornek (@ornekali) January 16, 2018