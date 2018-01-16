Unbelievable: Helicopter dodges missile at the very last second! (AMAZING VIDEO)

In a shocking video that has gone viral, an anti-tank missile is fired against a Turkish Army UH-60 helicopter.

The helicopter at what seems to be the very last second before impact gets airborne and goes behind a hill.

The missile hits the ground missing the helicopter.

This is either a very experienced pilot or a very lucky pilot.

Or, maybe, both!…