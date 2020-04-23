Unbelievable: Mother, 30, looks like a teenage girl (photos)

The Russian former model has 3 children

A 30-year-old mother of three children went viral on social media after she posted a photo with people saying she looked not more than 16-years old.

Looking at Valeria Lipovetsky, you would not believe that she is 30 years old and has three children.

Her face looks like that of a teenage girl with a tiny school girl silhouette.

The former model from Russia is married to businessman Gary Lipovetsky and they live with their children in Canada. They have three boys, aged seven, five and 18 months.

Many are commenting on her posts insisting she cannot be 30 years old.