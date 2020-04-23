Unbelievable: Mother, 30, looks like a teenage girl (photos)

A 30-year-old mother of three children went viral on social media after she posted a photo with people saying she looked not more than 16-years old.
Looking at Valeria Lipovetsky, you would not believe that she is 30 years old and has three children.
Her face looks like that of a teenage girl with a tiny school girl silhouette.
The former model from Russia is married to businessman Gary Lipovetsky and they live with their children in Canada. They have three boys, aged seven, five and 18 months.
Many are commenting on her posts insisting she cannot be 30 years old.
Sharing 4 ways to wear utility this spring ☀️…which one is your fav: 1, 2, 3 or 4? I stopped by @holtrenfrew and picked out some of my favorite utility pieces and put together 4 classic and effortless looks (if I do say so myself 💁🏼♀️). What’s one spring trend you’re looking forward to? #holtrenfrew
Another TikTok workout to get those abs burning 🔥 did this 5-8 times 😅 wearing @aurumactivewear
Finished our live workout session today with this little tiktok challenge 😅 such a good cardio booty burn 🔥
Today’s TikTok workout 💃🏼low impact booty and abs 🙌🏻 did it 5-10 times and 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻