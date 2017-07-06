Unbelievable secret underwater cave in Zakynthos! (Amazing VIDEO)

You can’t see it if you don’t know it’s there!

Greece has many beautiful places. You have seen them in pictures, videos from drones and documentaries numerous times.

But there are secret places in Greece that no-one knows about.

Places you have to seek out and discover on your own.

Yes, even Greece, which has been visited by many tens of millions of people throughout the recent years, has secrets for you to discover.

This underwater cave is in Zakynthos and you can find it only by chance, as it is almost invisible: