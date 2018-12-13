Unemployment rate falls in 3rd quarter: ELSTAT

The unemployment rate in Greece fell to 18.3% in the 3rd quarter of 2018, in comparison to 19% of the 2nd quarter, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The jobless rate for the respective quarter last year (2017) stood at 20.2%. According to the figures released by ELSTAT, the number of those employed amounted to 3,894,184 while the unemployed were 871,756.

Employment increased by 0.9% compared to the previous quarter and by 1.8%, compared to the same quarter last year (2017). The number of unemployed fell by 3.8% compared to the second quarter of this year and by 10.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2017.