Unemployment up in last quarter of 2017, says ELSTAT

Unemployment rose in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to the Greek Statistical Authority ELSTAT), reaching 21.2% against 20.2% in the third quarter of the year.

According to the Labor Force Survey announced on Thursday:

– The number of employees amounted to 3,736,333 persons and the unemployed to 1,006,844 persons. – The unemployment rate was 21.2%, compared to 20.2% in the previous quarter (Q3 of 2017) and 23.6% in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 2016).

– Employment declined by 2.3% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 2.4% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

– The number of unemployed increased by 3.8%, compared to the previous quarter, and decreased by 10.4%, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The highest unemployment rates were recorded among women, 15-19-year-olds, in Western Macedonia, and in those who have completed up to a few primary classes.