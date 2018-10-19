Unending Tragedy: Missing person from Turkish Invasion of Cyprus identified

Excavations are currently underway in the areas of Arsos, Dikomo, Morphou and Nicosia

Fourty-four years after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the human toll of this tragedy continues to mount. The remains of one person missing since the invasion were located on Thursday during excavations in the occupied village of Agios Ermolaos.

A press release issued by the Office of the Greek Cypriot Member to the Committee of Missing Persons (CMP) stated that excavations are currently underway in the areas of Arsos, Dikomo, Morphou and Nicosia.

According to the press release, the remains of 896 missing persons from both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, victims of the invasion, have been identified and returned to their families for a proper funeral.

Source: Nick Kampouris/greekreporter